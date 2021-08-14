Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 104,511 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,511 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $68,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $170.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.74. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.58.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

