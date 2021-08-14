Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 35,149 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,149 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.45% of XPO Logistics worth $70,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

NYSE:XPO opened at $89.88 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

