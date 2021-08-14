Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 60,503 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $72,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $463.42 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,621. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

