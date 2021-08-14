Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 22,531 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Humana worth $73,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $410.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

