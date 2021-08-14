Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $69.94 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,314,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,936,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.49% of WestRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WRK stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

