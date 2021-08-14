Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 11,914 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of MSCI worth $78,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 9.9% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in MSCI by 9.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $630.02 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.