Arepacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $51.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $74,725.45 and approximately $51.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,172,159 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.