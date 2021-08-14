Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 58,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

