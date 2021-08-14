Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,265 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 102,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 48.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

