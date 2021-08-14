Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 324.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,362,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $59.24 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

