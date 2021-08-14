Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.36 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 103.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $49.17 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

