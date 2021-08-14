Arkema’s (ARKAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arkema presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $126.82 on Friday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.