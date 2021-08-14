ARMOR Price Tops $0.22 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and $1.94 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00139865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00155140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.97 or 1.00041764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00858152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,038,184 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

