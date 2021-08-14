Arqma Price Hits $0.0366 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $377,174.13 and $3,534.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.56 or 0.06967905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.15 or 0.01400566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00382690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00135786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.77 or 0.00577722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00347005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00300885 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,339,882 coins and its circulating supply is 10,295,338 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.