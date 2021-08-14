Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 80.7% in July

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,561,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.03 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

