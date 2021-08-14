Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$1.85 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AOT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75. Ascot Resources has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$1.63.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

