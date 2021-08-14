Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya Sells 746 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

