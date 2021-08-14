Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.