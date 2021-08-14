Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.