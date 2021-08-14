At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a neutral rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,823 shares of company stock valued at $288,345 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

