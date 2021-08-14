Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.91.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25. Athene has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Athene by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Athene by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

