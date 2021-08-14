Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly Sells 5,000 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ATKR opened at $94.23 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Atkore by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Atkore by 4.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Atkore by 5.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atkore by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.