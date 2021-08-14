Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

