Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.25.

ATO stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

