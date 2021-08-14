AtromG8 Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. AtromG8 has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $118,175.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded up 32.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

