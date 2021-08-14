Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72). Augean shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.68), with a volume of 2,736,220 shares.

The company has a market cap of £299.17 million and a PE ratio of 22.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

About Augean (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

