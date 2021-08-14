Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 181,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,905 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $5,529,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 147,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 92,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $23.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19.

