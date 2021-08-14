Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -630.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

