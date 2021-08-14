AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$58.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.42. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.25 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

