Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,411. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

