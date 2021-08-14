Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 87.75 ($1.15). Avation shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 19,953 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield bought 30,000 shares of Avation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

About Avation (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

