AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Insider Acquires $14,996.00 in Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) insider Michael Ferraresso bought 2,608 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

