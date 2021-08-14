Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.75. 220,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,033. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

