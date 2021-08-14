Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

