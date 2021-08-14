AXS Investments LLC Buys 304 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $486.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

