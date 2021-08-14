AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DD opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.