AXS Investments LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

