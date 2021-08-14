AXS Investments LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 93,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 60,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

