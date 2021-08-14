AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in VeriSign by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 105,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $209.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.22. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares in the company, valued at $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,665 shares of company stock worth $4,810,758. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

