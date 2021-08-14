Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.06). William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $56.77 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

