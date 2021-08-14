Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at BTIG Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $123.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

