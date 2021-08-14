B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Finance Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFIN. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $932.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after purchasing an additional 994,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 307,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.