B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

APEI opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

