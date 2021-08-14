B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $306.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 over the last ninety days. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

