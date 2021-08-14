B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CLPT opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 22.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $367.47 million, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

