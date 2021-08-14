B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HomeStreet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.