Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.