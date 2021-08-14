Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $286.00 at Bank of America

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $333.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.26.

BIDU stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after buying an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

