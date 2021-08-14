Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $286.00 at Bank of America

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $333.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.26.
BIDU stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.44.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
