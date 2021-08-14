Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv Sells 1,000,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SWTX stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.26. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

