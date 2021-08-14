Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.87 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

